Greiling Gardens Strawberries open for picking

FOR A TASTE OF THELOCAL FLAVOR ...PHOTOJOURNALISTJOSH VISTE TAKES USTO GREILINGSTRAWBERRIES INMARIBEL."My grandfather startedGreiling farms back in1933.

He started outduring the depressiondoing onions and theyhired people in thecommunity who didn'thave any way of earninga living because of thedepression."nat"The taste comparisonfrom the store, it doesnot compare.

The onesin the stores to me, are'cardboardy'... but whenyou come out to the fieldand pick berries fresh offthe vine, it just has somuch more flavor, somuch more juicy-ness."nat"A strawberry pickingwindow on a normal yearcan go 3-4 weeks.

For usthis year, we're not goingto make it 3 full weeks.We've had triple thenormal customers, andwe think that's theblessing of everythingthat's been going on.People looking forsomething to do thatfeels normal and getsthem out.

So we've beenable to provide kind of arespite for people toenjoy themselves wherethere's so much otherstuff going on that isn't soenjoyable in the world."nats"The funnest part ishaving the customerscome, and seeing thereward of 14 months ofhard work.

So when it'sall over, then you just feelsad because now you'reall back to yourself...working alone in the field,getting the weeds outand waiting for the nextseason."O/C "Waiting for the nextseason"TRT- (not finished yet,but between 1:25 and1:30)Tag suggestion- they'reabout to wrap up theirseason.

Deanna saidthat they'll go tomorrowand Thursday and thenthey'll have to see whatthey have left.

(Theseason will be shorterthan normal due to all ofthe folks coming out topick this year accordingto Deanna.)IF YOU'RE SCARED