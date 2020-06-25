New month, new laws

A new month brings new laws for both Illinois and Indiana

Like indiana..

There will be increased penalities for using phones while driving.

Police will no longer give warnings..

Instead you'll be issued a "moving" violation.

That means no "texting"..

"talking"..

"or touching" you phone.

On to the next law..

State tax gas will increase to "38" cents from the current "19" cents per gallon.

This bill also allows "chicago" to increase is tax ga by 3-cents.

You'll also see a tax increase on cigarettes.

You're use to purchasing them at 1-dollar and 98-cents.

Now..

You'll be paying 2-dollars and 98 cents.

And another tax increase on "video gaming terminals."

This means any "remote" retailer that collets "state sale tax" is also required to collect locally imposed sales tax.

