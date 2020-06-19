playgrounds reopen

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Tomorrow.

Playgrounds, and some basketball courts in lexington..

Are reopening just in time..

For the independence day holiday.

According to lexington parks and recreation.... playgrounds will reopen... this saturday, july 4th.

Children will need to wear masks, and social distance from other children.

Some basketball courts will also open on saturday.

Large courts at douglass, shillito and constitution parks... will remain closed.

And later, in mid- july... the city's four spraygrounds will open... at jacobson, masterson station, douglass, and castlewood parks.

But parents, will have to make reservations for their kids.

