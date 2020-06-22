US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.
New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground StatesNatalie Brand reports on President Trump facing challenges from Joe Biden in some battleground states, according to polls (6-25-2020)
Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy TanksCNN reports polling reveals President Donald Trump is now at one of the weakest points of his presidency. Despite his incumbency, a spate of national polls indicates if the 2020 US presidential..
Biden Press Secretary Dissects Campaign Strategy as Biden Opens Up LeadTJ Ducklo, national press secretary for Joe Biden talks campaign strategy and the August Democratic National Convention. Ducklo said the campaign is focused on November as Biden currently leads..