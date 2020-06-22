Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Biden opens up lead in Wisconsin, tied with Trump in Ohio: polls

A new poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Wisconsin indicates Democratic...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump trailing Biden in 6 key battleground states: polls

New polls released Thursday in six crucial general election battleground states that will help decide...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFT.com


Trump says 2020 presidential election will be 'rigged by foreign countries' as he slumps further in polls

Donald Trump has said the 2020 presidential election will be the "SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES" in an angry...
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States [Video]

New Polls Find President Trump Trailing In Several Battleground States

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump facing challenges from Joe Biden in some battleground states, according to polls (6-25-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:04Published
Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks [Video]

Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks

CNN reports polling reveals President Donald Trump is now at one of the weakest points of his presidency. Despite his incumbency, a spate of national polls indicates if the 2020 US presidential..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published
Biden Press Secretary Dissects Campaign Strategy as Biden Opens Up Lead [Video]

Biden Press Secretary Dissects Campaign Strategy as Biden Opens Up Lead

TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for Joe Biden talks campaign strategy and the August Democratic National Convention. Ducklo said the campaign is focused on November as Biden currently leads..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:42Published