Struggling to pay bills? Utility & rent help is available Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:11s - Published 6 days ago Struggling to pay bills? Utility & rent help is available 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Molly: WELCOME BACK.5:13.THE FIRST OF THE MONTH, AND IFYOU ARE HAVING TROUBLE PAYINGYOUR BILLS THERE IS HELPAVAILABLE.LET'S START WITH UTILITIES.THE LOW INCOME EMERGENCYASSISTANCE PROGRAM USUALLY ONLYHELPS PEOPLE IN THE WINTER BUTEXTENDED BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.IF YOU DON'T QUALIFY, ENERGYOUTREACH COLORADO OFFERSFINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND HELPWITH NEEDED REPAIRS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Salvation Army offers rent, utility bill help in Tupelo



Salvation Army looking to assist families with rent and utility bills Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published on May 28, 2020