Charlize Theron défend son désir de célibat
L'actrice insiste sur le fait qu'elle ne "manque rien" en restant célibataire et se sent très heureuse sans partenaire.
'Ser solteira não significa que estou perdendo algo', diz Charlize TheronAtriz insistiu que não está 'perdendo algo' por não namorar, pois ela está perfeitamente feliz solteira
Charlize Theron: Being single doesn't mean I'm 'missing out'Charlize Theron insists she isn't "missing out on something" by not dating, as she says she's perfectly happy being single.