Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlize Theron défend son désir de célibat
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Charlize Theron défend son désir de célibat

Charlize Theron défend son désir de célibat

L'actrice insiste sur le fait qu'elle ne "manque rien" en restant célibataire et se sent très heureuse sans partenaire.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron Discusses Apartheid Guilt [Video]

Charlize Theron Discusses Apartheid Guilt

Charlize Theron admits that she still struggles over growing up in South Africa during Apartheid as she discusses the Black Lives Matter movement and her new Netflix thriller "The Old Guard".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:27Published
'Ser solteira não significa que estou perdendo algo', diz Charlize Theron [Video]

'Ser solteira não significa que estou perdendo algo', diz Charlize Theron

Atriz insistiu que não está 'perdendo algo' por não namorar, pois ela está perfeitamente feliz solteira

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published
Charlize Theron: Being single doesn't mean I'm 'missing out' [Video]

Charlize Theron: Being single doesn't mean I'm 'missing out'

Charlize Theron insists she isn't "missing out on something" by not dating, as she says she's perfectly happy being single.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published