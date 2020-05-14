Clean and Safe Ambassadors Program

Your business new on daybreak new for you on daybreak ?

"*?

"* starting toda you're traveling through downtown rochester... you'll see people cleaning public spaces and picking up liter.

It's part of the "clean and safe ambassador program."

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to tell us about this new daily service.

Madelyne./// tyler.

They're called "clean team ambassadors" and starting today... they'll be going around downtown rochester to sanitize popular areas, power wash these sidewalks and help visitors nevigate through all this construction.

The team, that's made up of 10 ambassadors, will be working downtown from 7 in the morning until 11 at night daily.

They're focusing on the little things like sanitizing door handles for stores and restaurants, picking up liter and checking in on businesses to see if they need anything.

Karli mcelroy with rochester downtown alliance tells me this program's goal is to give people peace of mind and help out the businesses that have been struggling throughout the pandemic.

"these ambassadors will help bring those people into those businesses, understand the products they have.

It'll also help people just kind of have that extra feel of confidence knowing that everything is clean downtown ?

"* everything s sanitized."

All of the ambassadors you'll see cleaning here downtown are trained to be an extra set of eyes for first responders and they're all well informed about the med city.

So no need to hestitate if you have questions for them... just look for the bright orange t?

"*shirt.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

And we'll be checking in with the "clean team ambassadors" this evening to see how the first day of the program went, so be sure to tune