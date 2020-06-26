72 Year Old Woman Gored By A Bison At Yellowstone National Park

A 72-year-old California woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The incident occurred when the woman tried to take a picture of the animal.

According to a statement by the park, the woman approached the bison and got within 10 feet of it.

Witnesses say the woman approached the animal within a 10-foot radius multiple times before it gored her.

She sustained multiple wounds and was treated on-site before being flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

CNN reports that park visitors must stay 25 yards away from all large animals in the park including bison.