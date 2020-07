Hong Kong protesters flee as riot police use pepper spray and make arrests Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:15s - Published 3 minutes ago Hong Kong protesters flee as riot police use pepper spray and make arrests Pro-democracy protesters in Lee Garden, Hong Kong fled after riot police began to make arrests while using pepper spray. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pro-democracy protesters in Lee Garden, Hong Kong fled after riot police began to make arrests while using pepper spray. The footage filmed on July 1 shows hundreds of protesters fleeing from the riot police who are seen using pepper spray.