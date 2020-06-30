Leroy Sane: In Profile
The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich.
We take a look at his career so far.
Wahideseya Rajulian RT @TMuk_news: Transfer news💰🔁
Leroy Sané from #MCFC to #Bayern appears to be done
Check out his profile HERE 👉https://t.co/hC7rQKlQ9m ht… 16 hours ago
Transfermarkt.co.uk Transfer news💰🔁
Leroy Sané from #MCFC to #Bayern appears to be done
Check out his profile HERE 👉… https://t.co/LzNXQV5EJx 16 hours ago
SB Nation Soccer It's not the highest profile transfer, but Bayern Munich finally landed a longtime target. | @BavarianFBWorks https://t.co/ZDo6JZZpPY 17 hours ago
Mayowa. RT @CatenaccioIG: Leroy Sané would enter a different level as a player if he joined Bayern. More for him to gain there, would be the star o… 19 hours ago