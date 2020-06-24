Global  

Sahara dust cloud turns Vegas sunset into ball of fire
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:15s - Published
The dust cloud from the Sahara Desert arrived in Las Vegas on June 28th, 2020.

This person captured the sun just before it disappeared behind the mountain.

The sky looks like a serious forest fire!

