Sahara dust cloud turns Vegas sunset into ball of fire
The dust cloud from the Sahara Desert arrived in Las Vegas on June 28th, 2020.
This person captured the sun just before it disappeared behind the mountain.
The sky looks like a serious forest fire!
'Godzilla dust cloud' expected in the southeastSeveral states could see a massive dust cloud this weekend. It started in the Sahara desert and has made its way across the globe.
Saharan dust cloud on way to U.S.Saharan dust cloud on way to U.S.