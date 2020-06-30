Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Königin Elizabeth telefoniert mit Donald Trump
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Königin Elizabeth telefoniert mit Donald Trump
Die Queen hat kürzlich mit Präsident Donald Trump telefoniert.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When? [Video]

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?

CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:47Published
'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump [Video]

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump’s Social Media Downfall [Video]

Trump’s Social Media Downfall

President Donald Trump has now been banned from the livestreaming platform Twitch and has seen Twitter take steps to flag his misleading tweets.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:02Published