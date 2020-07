Pierce Brosnan has 'no regret' about leaving James Bond behind



Pierce Brosnan look backs on his time as James Bond fondly and has admitted it's the "gift that keeps giving". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:11 Published 29 minutes ago

Pierce Brosnan marks seventh anniversary of daughter's d*ath with island retreat tribute



Pierce Brosnan has honoured the memory of his adopted daughter, Charlotte Brosnan, on the seventh anniversary of her d*ath. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43 Published 1 day ago