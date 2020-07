'Hamilton' To Premiere On Disney+

The Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" will be coming to your living room.

According to CNN, the worldwide sensation is premiering on Disney+, July 3rd.

The stage performance was taped over a three day period to create the cinematic experience.

Lin Manuel Miranda will take the stage as the legendary Alexander Hamilton.

The rest of the original casts joins Miranda in bringing the historical piece to life.

Hamilton on Disney+ is rated PG-13.