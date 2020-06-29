Global  

OC Has Yet To Close Beaches For 4th Of July Weekend Despite Coronavirus Spike
Los Angeles and Ventura counties have ordered all beaches close over the 4th of July Weekend due to the coronavirus spike, but Orange County has yet to follow suit.

Kandiss Crone reports.

