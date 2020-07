Seth Rogen on board for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot

Seth Rogen is producing a new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' CGI reboot for Nickelodeon.



Related videos from verified sources The Dramatic Story Behind 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' I Heat Vision Breakdown



Steve Barron's 1990 onscreen translation of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.' Credit: THR Heat Vision Breakdown Duration: 03:02 Published 2 weeks ago Rob Paulsen (Animaniacs) Improvises 12 New Cartoon Voices



Voice actor Rob Paulsen tries his hand at improvising the voices of 12 random cartoon characters that he has never seen before. Using a similar technique he used for Yakko Warner (Animaniacs), Raphael.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 13:43 Published on May 11, 2020