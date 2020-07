China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Military Use

The Chinese government has announced the approval of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

According to CNN, the new vaccine is only approved for use in the country's military personnel.

The vaccine, known as Ad5-nCoV was developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and CanSino Biologics.

CanSino said in a statement that the Chinese military had given the vaccine a "military specially-needed drug approval".

The special permission is good for one year and only applies to military personnel.