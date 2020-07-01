A True Golfer

Occurred on June 21, 2020 / Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: This Father’s Day, my partner and son celebrated by hitting some golf balls together in the back yard.

My partner loves golf, and my son loves imitating his dad, and new toys, so he was eager to break out his new kid’s golf set.

The first time he swung the golf club, he hit it okay.

The second time he missed.

Then I started recording, in which the hilarity unfolded.

His father tried to show him how to properly hold the club, and then he swung for the third time, and that was that.

So begins the deep appreciation for a game of golf.

Bogey, here we come!