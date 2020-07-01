Global  

Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man
Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man The model has mainly dated women in the past but she is now in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn, and insists when it comes to her romances, it is more about what they are like as a person rather than "what's in their pants".

On Facebook Watch show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn: On Facebook Watch show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn: On Facebook Watch show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn: And Paris insists her father Michael Jackson "felt the energy" that she was gay.

