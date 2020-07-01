Fireworks negative impact on veterans Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:27s - Published 6 minutes ago Local therapist discusses the negative impact fireworks can have on veterans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this ViolenceWonks (Jack Rozel & Layla Soliman) RT @DrJoanCook: For some veterans, fireworks are reminiscent of war. Here are ways to reduce the negative impact. @drdebkaysen @NicoleNugen… 9 minutes ago Joan Cook For some veterans, fireworks are reminiscent of war. Here are ways to reduce the negative impact. @drdebkaysen… https://t.co/BtCyT5Srzx 18 minutes ago Kim I wish people would realize that fireworks are not all fun - they can impact kids, veterans, and animals in really… https://t.co/EJKuwLYqa4 2 hours ago