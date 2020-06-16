Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call Canadian health workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called health workers in Canada to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic as they marked Canada Day.

Prince William and Kate said they were full of admiration for the doctors and nurses who have tackled the outbreak in the country.

They also spoke to one social worker who is pregnant about the challenges she had faced.

They told the staff they were looking forward to visiting Canada when they are able to.

Kate was left heartbroken by one story and asked if they were OK as they dealt daily with hard situations.