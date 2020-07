Indian mother of four is growing and giving away vegetables for free to those affected by COVID-19

A farmer in eastern India is helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic by growing vegetables and giving them away for free.

Chhayarani Sahu, a mother of four, is seen pushing a power tiller around a field ready for crops to planted.

Sahu, 38, has been distributing her produce to around 15 nearby villages all for free and has been doing so since March 24.

The Chief Minister of Odisha has recognised and shown their appreciation for Sahu's work.