Lenders look at new credit tool Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 weeks ago Lenders look at new credit tool Lenders are looking at FICO's new resilience index, a tool that could be used to help out during these uncertain financial times. The new tool will supplement your FICO score and try to predict how likely it is that you'll fall behind financially. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HELP OUT DURING THESE UNCERTAINFINANCIAL TIMES.THIS NEW INDEX WILL SUPPLEMENTYOUR FICO SCORE AND TRY TOPREDICT HOW LIKELY IT IS THATYOU'LL FALL BEHIND FINANCIALLY.IT LOOKS AT HOW MANY ACCOUNTSYOU HAVE - AND IF YOU'VEAPPLIED FOR A BUNCH OF CARDSRECENTLY THAT MAY REFLECTPOORLY IN YOUR INDEX.OR YOU'RE ON THE BORDER OF FAIRCREDIT AND GOOD CREDIT.OR GOOD CREDIT AND EXCELLENTCREDIT.THESE ARE ALL TIMES WHEN THISNEW RESILIENCE INDEX IS GONNABE A TIE BREAKER OF SORTS".IT ALSO LOOKS AT THE LENGTH OFYOUR ACCOUNT HISTORY - AND HOWMUCH YOU USE OF THE CREDIT YOUHAVE AVAILABLE.THERE ARE SEVERE RACIALDISPARITIES SHOWING UP FOR





