Idaho's handsfree law goes into effect July 1st

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ROADS.AND STARTINGTODAY, THE STATE OFIDAHO IS ADOPTING ANEW LAW HOPING TOMAKE OUR ROADS ALITTLE SAFER.FRANKIE KATAFIASJOINS US LIVE WITHMORE ON THAT LAW.GOOD MORNING,FRANKIE.MATT THE NEWIDAHO CODE WILLNOW REQUIREELECTRONICDEVICES BE INHANDS FREE MODEWHILE DRIVINGTHAT INCLUDESWHEN STOPPED AT ARED LIGHT OR STOPSIGN.THE NEW HANDSFREE DEVICE LAWEFFECTIVE TODAYWILL MAKE HOLDINGA CELL PHONEILLEGAL WHILEOPERATING AVEHICLE."WE ARE INTERESTEDIN SAVING LIVES.THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALLABOUT IS DOING THERIGHT THING.CHOOSING WHAT'SPOSITIVE AND TRYINGTO INCREASE THEAWARENESS ANDBEHAVIOR OFDRIVERS."FOR THE FIRST 6MONTHS OF POLICEAGENCIES ACROSSTHE STATE WILL BEISSUING WARNINGSTO ANY DRIVERSVIOLATING THE NEWLAW. AND COMINGUP TONIGHT ONIDAHO NEWS 6 .WE'LL MEET AMERIDIAN WOMANWHO'S LIFEDRASTICALLYCHANGED AFTERTEXTING ANDDRIVING. HERSTORY ANDREACTION TO THENEW LAW TONIGHT AT5.NEW LAW







