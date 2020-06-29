OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer.

We analyse Wolfsburg’s prolific forward Wout Weghorst, the man Arsenal and Newcastle both want to lead their line next season, and a controversial swap deal between Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur for Lucas Moura and Arkadiusz Milik.

Finally we look at the young Real Madrid midfielder catching the eye of Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Spanish winger Manchester United have earmarked as a possible alternative to Jadon Sancho, and we profile Folarin Balogun, the latest Arsenal starlet to reject a new deal at the club.

Where will he go next!