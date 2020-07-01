Global  

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair
Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina's Claims About Affair While speaking with 'The Breakfast Club' co-host Angela Yee on Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer claimed he had an affair with Pinkett Smith for years after being introduced by her son, Jaden, in 2015.

Alsina insisted he hadn't "done anything wrong" because Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith, had allegedly given his "blessing." August Alsina, via YouTube interview August claimed his relationship with Jada "almost killed" him and made him into a different person after devoting his "full self" to her.

August Alsina, via YouTube interview A rep for Pinkett Smith has since responded to Alsina's claims. Jada Pinkett Smith rep, via 'Page Six' Will Smith has yet to comment.

