McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky

Amy McGrath won the Democratic primary to face GOP Sen.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

McGrath is a former fighter pilot and 2018 House candidate backed by the US Senate Democrats' campaign arm.

She defeated Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker.

Business Insider reports that McGrath positioned herself as a pro-Trump Democrat.

Her eye-catching ads and national Democrats' widespread dislike of McConnell made her one of the top fundraisers of the cycle.

According to the most recent campaign finance filings she brought in a stunning $41 million so far with $19 million in cash-on-hand.