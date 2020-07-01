Aussie Possum Eating Pink Flower

Occurred on June 27, 2020 / Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "This is an Australian ringtail possum eating a pink flower in a suburban Queensland backyard.

Ringtail possums are gentle herbivores that live in Australian suburbia and have taken to eating gardens and just about anything they can find.

This particular possum is one I've called Pamela, who has lived in and around my backyard for a few months now.

We know she's a female as we've seen her pouch, and she'll often approach us asking us to feed her."