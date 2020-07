Some beaches are closing for Independence Day weekend Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:01s - Published 5 minutes ago Some beaches are closing for Independence Day weekend Some beaches are closing down for July 4th weekend to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 cases continue to increase as Independence Day approaches. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ABC'S WILL REEVE HAS MORE INTODAY'S GMA FIRST LOOK.IN THIS MORNING'S GMA FIRSTLOOK, THE BATTLE OVER CLOSINGBEACHES AS COVID CASES INCREASEAND THE FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAYWEEKEND APPROACHES.SOME STATES LIKE NEW JERSEY ANDSOUTH CAROLINA ARE KEEPINGTHEIRS OPEN.BUT OTHERS LIKE SOME INSOUTHERN FLORIDA AND L.A.COUNTY ARE SHUTTING DOWN."IF THEY CLOSED IT THISWEEKEND, I'D BE PRETTY UPSET.""I FEEL LIKE IT'LL BE A LOTWORSE IF THERE'S SO MANYPEOPLE AT THE BEACH."FLORIDA HAS BEEN SEEING RECORD-BREAKING DAILY COVID TOTALS INRECENT WEEKS.AND DESPITE SAFETY EFFORTS,LIKE HANDING OUT HAND SANITIZERAND MASKS TO BEACHGOERS.MAYORS IN SOME OF THE BIGGERTOURIST SPOTS, LIKE PALM BEACHCOUNTY HAVE DECIDED TO CLOSE ASA PRECAUTION.DAVE KERNER, PALM BEACH COUNTYMAYOR: "IT'S A VERY PRIDEFULHOLIDAY AND I GET THAT BUT WEALL HAVE TO HAVE OUR EYESFOCUSED ON THIS COUNTRY STAYSHEALTHY AND REMAINS HEALTHY."AND COMING UP AT 7AM, WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IFYOU DO HEAD TO THE SHORE.WITH YOUR GMA FIRST LOOK, I'MWILL REEVE, ABC NEWS.KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON YOUR PETS







