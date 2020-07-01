What you need to know: July 1

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 1.

Police are searching for a man they say led officers on a high-speed chase through chico chico police say jacob gabriel is wanted for an armed robbery at the speedway gas station and the self-help federal credit union..

Gabriel was last seen just east of the town of cohasset- he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

California highway patrol officers are investigating a crash at the home depot in red bluff... confirmed that driver is dead... action news now is working to learn if this incident is in any way connected to the hunt for gabriel.

Happening today- the butte county sheriff's office is set to take over policing for the city of biggs.

One deputy and one community service officer will be designated specifically to the city.

A sheriff's sub station will also be set up in biggs.

The sheriff says he believes this change will be beneficial.

The contract for butte county taking over biggs... is for five years.

Governor newsom is extending authroization for local governments to halt evictions for renters... governor newsom signed that executive order tuesday... and it lasts until the end of september..

The order also extends previous orders that let people obtain marraige liscense through video conferencing -waives re- determination tests for californians on medi-cal..

-and more..

The governor of mississippi has signed a bill to remove the mississippi state flag... and call for the creation of commission to design a new one.

The historic occasion effectively removes the state flag that has flown since 18-94... which has the confederate emblem in the top corner.

A new flag will be voted on in november... ## the u-s reported more than 40- thousand new coronavirus cases tuesday.

Members of the white house task force told congress everyone should follow basic safety measures.

Doctor anthony fauci warned congress things could get much worse.

The senate health committee's top republican wants president trump to lead by example and