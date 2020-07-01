Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th?
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th?

Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th?

We know July 4th is a star-spangled celebration of America, but how much do you know about Independence Day?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

National Doctor's Day 2020: Mumbai Police pays humble tribute, Tweeple celebrate their selfless service

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day to honour doctors and the medical...
Mid-Day - Published

Important Days in July 2020: A guide on essential dates of the month

India is known as the land of festivals, with many occasions celebrated within different sects and...
Mid-Day - Published

Apple Card Deferred Payment Program Extended Once Again Through July

Apple has once again extended its Apple Card COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program by a month,...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider




Tweets about this

bloodyseaman

Jeff RT @lloyd4man: Who is feeling like this is the 4 th of July? I really fel like someone is pulling our strings . They want to suppress PATRI… 6 minutes ago

katharinewink

kate All these people gearing up for this weekend and the 4th of July. Really? Like WTF do we actually have to celebrate… https://t.co/sbn8BdORjB 14 minutes ago

stasia_01

Who’s protecting us? It makes me really happy when someone asks my roomies what they’re doing for 4th of July and they say it’s cancelle… https://t.co/fzU79ScKxq 16 minutes ago

realervinhart

Ervin Hart Would really be able to celebrate July 4th, if we had twin ,#Clintoncides https://t.co/0k5A3IcqwI 18 minutes ago

TheMrWavvy

Mr. WAVVY RT @jkamckenzie: It's July 1st. I am really happy I get to celebrate this day. I am thankful, blessed, and grateful to be able to celebrate… 20 minutes ago

itsthrilla

amanda July 4th is a slap in our faces if you ask me. not really anything to celebrate or be proud of. 24 minutes ago

jkamckenzie

Julian McKenzie It's July 1st. I am really happy I get to celebrate this day. I am thankful, blessed, and grateful to be able to ce… https://t.co/sZHBtcRsbd 24 minutes ago

Leticia2020MAGA

🇺🇸 NM 4 TRUMP 🇺🇸 @jws505 @NewMexicoGOP Grrr! Well don’t let that stop you from making other plans and still celebrating!… https://t.co/NnvjI0AHnE 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

McCall City Council discussing mask resolution [Video]

McCall City Council discussing mask resolution

Officials in McCall are issuing travel advisories ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:35Published
Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for July 1! [Video]

Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for July 1!

Check out our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of The Day! To submit your entry, send it to [email protected]

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:09Published
Some beaches are closing for Independence Day weekend [Video]

Some beaches are closing for Independence Day weekend

Some beaches are closing down for July 4th weekend to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 cases continue to increase as Independence Day approaches.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:01Published