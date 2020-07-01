We know July 4th is a star-spangled celebration of America, but how much do you know about Independence Day?

Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th?

Apple has once again extended its Apple Card COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program by a month,...

India is known as the land of festivals, with many occasions celebrated within different sects and...

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day to honour doctors and the medical...