Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion
Video Credit: Architectural Digest - Duration: 10:48s - Published
Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion

Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion

Today reggaeton superstar J Balvin welcomes Architectural Digest for a tour of his tranquil Colombian home.

Medellín-based design firm 5 Sólidos completely gutted the existing structure, reimagining the space as a serene, understated pavilion.

Elements like blackened wood siding and shoji-like framed linen doors and screens point to the influence of Japanese aesthetics.

Warm planes of French oak wrap the interiors, coupled with an array of pared-down modern furnishings.

In fact, the palette is only interrupted by an eruption of color in J Balvin’s closet, where about 850 pairs of sneakers are displayed in what could pass for the world’s dopest shoe museum.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mewzer_

𝐦𝐞𝐰𝐳𝐞𝐫_ 🎭 Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion | Open Door | Archite... https://t.co/saVzIgkQmU via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Bongiwe__N

Au. Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion | Open Door | Archite... https://t.co/ajcnQbkycE via @YouTube 2 hours ago

davisitogmz

Jonathan Gómez Su casa esta de to 🤯😍 Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion | Open Door | Archite... https://t.co/Lrv5FYeYo3 via @YouTube 8 hours ago

rick11007

ルシ Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion | Open Door | Archite... https://t.co/MDcZwK1pg5 via @YouTube 8 hours ago

DETGOAT

David Jeffries very dope japanese themed house in columbia, with a 100yr old banzai tree Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspir… https://t.co/d0yhUkIJmJ 8 hours ago

ccchapman3103

🌎💟CCC🤣 Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion | Open Door | Archite... https://t.co/v7ik0pdD1E via @YouTube 8 hours ago

theunthinkablex

ChapterXXVII Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion | Open Door | Archite... https://t.co/4XwT2JQayw via @YouTube 10 hours ago

VerseOnWine

Verse On Wine RT @BookRecommenda3: J Balvin Shows off His Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion https://t.co/bg9XILtB9O 12 hours ago