Inside J Balvin's Japanese Design-Inspired Mansion

Today reggaeton superstar J Balvin welcomes Architectural Digest for a tour of his tranquil Colombian home.

Medellín-based design firm 5 Sólidos completely gutted the existing structure, reimagining the space as a serene, understated pavilion.

Elements like blackened wood siding and shoji-like framed linen doors and screens point to the influence of Japanese aesthetics.

Warm planes of French oak wrap the interiors, coupled with an array of pared-down modern furnishings.

In fact, the palette is only interrupted by an eruption of color in J Balvin’s closet, where about 850 pairs of sneakers are displayed in what could pass for the world’s dopest shoe museum.