Girl Takes Kid's Car Through the Wash
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Occurred on June 13, 2020 / Houston, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "My friends and I wanted to do something that would make our friends and family laugh amid these trying times.

One Sunday afternoon, we spotted a Little Tikes car and thought 'Hmm, what can we do with this?'

That is when we came up with the idea of taking it through the car wash.

We enjoyed the process of filming and editing the video.

During these trying times, we are just so glad we could put a smiles on some faces, even if it's just for a few seconds."

