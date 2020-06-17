Prince Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message

The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to young people tackling racial inequality in a surprise speech to recipients of The Diana Award.

Harry appeared on behalf of both himself and his brother the Duke of Cambridge on what would have been their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales’s 59th birthday.

The duke said in a congratulatory video message during the charity’s online social action awards ceremony, that those working on race issues gave him the “greatest hope” amid the division, isolation and anger around the world.