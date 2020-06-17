Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Prince Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message

Prince Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message

The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to young people tackling racial inequality in a surprise speech to recipients of The Diana Award.

Harry appeared on behalf of both himself and his brother the Duke of Cambridge on what would have been their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales’s 59th birthday.

The duke said in a congratulatory video message during the charity’s online social action awards ceremony, that those working on race issues gave him the “greatest hope” amid the division, isolation and anger around the world.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message

The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to young people tackling racial inequality in a surprise speech...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards [Video]

Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards

Named after his late mother Princess Diana, Prince Harry discusses his mother's compassion towards people from every background and assures the public that he and Meghan are committed to doing the same..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:47Published
Young people in Baltimore County push for changes in the classroom [Video]

Young people in Baltimore County push for changes in the classroom

Students in Catonsville took on the mantle to fight racial injustice with a focus on the education system on Wednesday night.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:44Published
Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America [Video]

Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America

President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published