Protesters Say NYC's Budget Falls Short
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published
New York City lawmakers approved an $88 billion budget early Wednesday that included a $1 billion cut to the NYPD, but protesters say it still falls short of their demands.

CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

