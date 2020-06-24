Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We won't defend title, we will attack next one, says Klopp
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 06:36s - Published
We won't defend title, we will attack next one, says Klopp

We won't defend title, we will attack next one, says Klopp

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side will be the hunted rather than the hunters next season, but he says they will not be defending their Premier League title, rather attacking the next one.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool will attack title next season, not defend it - Klopp

Liverpool will attack rather than defend their title next season, says manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Michael Owen makes prediction about Chelsea FC and Man United next season

Michael Owen believes that Chelsea FC and Manchester United have what it takes to challenge Liverpool...
The Sport Review - Published

‘Jurgen Klopp… he might be the son of God’ – Liverpool fan tells talkSPORT that 2019/20 Premier League title success is just the beginning

A jubilant Liverpool fan has told talkSPORT that his beloved Reds will secure a 20th league title...
talkSPORT - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp says guard of honour from Manchester City a 'nice gesture' [Video]

Jurgen Klopp says guard of honour from Manchester City a 'nice gesture'

Premier League Champions Liverpool will receive a guard of honour when they play rivals Manchester City. However, manager Jurgen Klopp is in no mood to ease off and has said "We will not defend the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Klopp: We will attack the title next season [Video]

Klopp: We will attack the title next season

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool aren't just going to defend their title - and expects Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United to be stronger next season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:17Published
Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title [Video]

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. Goals from Trent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published