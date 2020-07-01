Rehabilitated Squirrel Loves Daily Playtime

Occurred on July 1, 2020 / Port Charlotte, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Sammy is a squirrel that I found in my yard abandoned at 4 weeks old.

I fed, nurtured and raised him in my home with my 2 year old dog, Cooper, who became fast friends and built a special relationship.

I released Sammy when he was about 7 months old.

He would come back to stay inside at first when it would rain or he felt like it.

He is now a full time outdoor squirrel and lives in the large oak trees in my yard.

He does however come to my sliding glass door several times a day to come in and get nuts and attention.

He will even come to me when I go outside and call him.

It is a real privilege to have a unique relationship with this little guy."