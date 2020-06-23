Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published
2 minutes ago
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests
More than 300 people were arrested on Wednesday after thousands took to the streets protesting a day after a new national security law was passed in Hong Kong.
Emer McCarthy reports.
Related news from verified sources
Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was forced into exile in 1959 after an uprising in his...
CBS News - Published
3 days ago
Never let a crisis go to waste. Late last month, China moved to pass a national security law for Hong...
Eurasia Review - Published
1 week ago
The law, approved in Beijing with speed and secrecy, will tighten the Communist Party’s grip on...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources