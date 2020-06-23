Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law



Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00 Published 20 minutes ago

PMQs: UK to open citizenship path to Hong Kong nationals



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the national security law introduced in Hong Kong by the Chinese government today "constitutes a clear and serious breach" of the joint declaration and violates Hong.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05 Published 4 hours ago