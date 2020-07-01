Global  

No Tax Increase, No Program Cuts In Plum School District's 2020-21 Budget
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:16s - Published
No Tax Increase, No Program Cuts In Plum School District's 2020-21 Budget
School directors unanimously approved the school's spending plan.
