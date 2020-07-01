No Tax Increase, No Program Cuts In Plum School District's 2020-21 Budget



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Activities Returning To North Hills School District



The North Hills School Board voted last night to allow extracirruclar activities to return to the district, including band and football. KDKA's Amy Wadas will have more on KDKA News at Noon. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:37 Published 3 hours ago LAUSD Board Votes To Slash School Police Budget By 35%



The Los Angeles Unified School District Board voted Tuesday night to slash the school police budget by $25 million, or 35%. Kara Finnstrom reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:36 Published 4 hours ago LAUSD Board Votes To Reduce School Police Budget By $25M



The Los Angeles Unified School District Board voted Tuesday night to reduce the school police budget by $25 million, or 35%. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:12 Published 10 hours ago