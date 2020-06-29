Global  

Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet
Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet

Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet

Terry Crews is facing backlash once again over his controversial thoughts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

'AGT' host Terry Crews under fire for 'black lives better' tweet

Terry Crews is once again under scrutiny for comments he made amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter...
Terry Crews' Response to Backlash Over 'Irresponsible' BLM Tweet Backfires

The 'America's Got Talent' host first sparked widespread criticism after he asked people not to morph...
Rangel8814

R. Cunha RT @SkyNews: America's Got Talent host Terry Crews has come under fire for saying the Black Lives Matter movement must not "morph into Blac… 18 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet: https://t.co/CiFbBg0g6w #BlackLivesMatter 46 minutes ago

Freedom_News_

Freedom News Latest 'AGT' host Terry Crews under fire for 'black lives better' tweet https://t.co/a1CwnkrF4B 2 hours ago

richard_bin1

Richard Bin 'AGT' host Terry Crews under fire for 'black lives better' tweet https://t.co/kXLNHuANBT 😇proud of you Terry. 2 hours ago

Ericak1115

Charles Kircher 'AGT' host Terry Crews under fire for 'black lives better' tweet https://t.co/1UVOOFdmiK #FoxNews. And if black liv… https://t.co/YxYPmVIn9o 2 hours ago

Ericak1115

Charles Kircher 'AGT' host Terry Crews under fire for 'black lives better' tweet https://t.co/1UVOOFdmiK #FoxNews. Black lives don… https://t.co/mpf3UFscQx 2 hours ago

Ericak1115

Charles Kircher 'AGT' host Terry Crews under fire for 'black lives better' tweet https://t.co/1UVOOFdmiK #FoxNews. So why talk to w… https://t.co/Nzr0qmTO5j 2 hours ago


Mercedes Takes Stand Against Racism and Switches From Silver to Black Paint for 2020 F1 Season [Video]

Mercedes Takes Stand Against Racism and Switches From Silver to Black Paint for 2020 F1 Season

Championship-winning Formula One team Mercedes will take a stand against racism and field a black-based livery for the 2020 season.

Police investigate second arson at a Racine home [Video]

Police investigate second arson at a Racine home

Investigations are underway at a house in Racine after it is set on fire again, six months after the first arson.

Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police [Video]

Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police

Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over..

