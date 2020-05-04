Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best Friends Reunite After Long Quarantine
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Best Friends Reunite After Long Quarantine

Best Friends Reunite After Long Quarantine

Occurred on June 25, 2020 / Brooklyn, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "My son is a 3 year old who has a best friend who is also 3 years old.

They were in daycare together for the 2 years and his mom and I are also friends.

Since the pandemic started, they haven’t been able to see each other, not in daycare and not one-on-one.

Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together.

Once things started calming down in the world, we said enough is enough.

Our little men shouldn’t have to suffer any longer and we set up a surprise play date.

We are so happy I got it on camera!

It warmed our hearts and gave us something to smile about!"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Girl Gets Angry While Playing Heads up Game During Quarantine [Video]

Girl Gets Angry While Playing Heads up Game During Quarantine

This girl was playing a heads up game with her friends during the quarantine. She couldn't' make her friend guess a word related to the French language within the time limit and started screaming. She..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Kitty Has Special Bond With Horse Best Friend [Video]

Kitty Has Special Bond With Horse Best Friend

Occurred in June, 2019 / King Island, Tasmania, Australia Info from Licensor: "Cougar by name cougar by nature. He is one of a kind but can’t be trusted with humans. I found him in the long grass..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:39Published