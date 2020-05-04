Best Friends Reunite After Long Quarantine

Occurred on June 25, 2020 / Brooklyn, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "My son is a 3 year old who has a best friend who is also 3 years old.

They were in daycare together for the 2 years and his mom and I are also friends.

Since the pandemic started, they haven’t been able to see each other, not in daycare and not one-on-one.

Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together.

Once things started calming down in the world, we said enough is enough.

Our little men shouldn’t have to suffer any longer and we set up a surprise play date.

We are so happy I got it on camera!

It warmed our hearts and gave us something to smile about!"