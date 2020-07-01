Gov. Jared Polis Endorses Hickenlooper For Senate
Former Gov.
John Hickenlooper won the primary to take on Sen.
Cory Gardner this November.
John Hickenlooper defeats Andrew Romanoff in Democratic Senate primary, will face GardnerFormer Gov. John Hickenlooper will face incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in November after he defeated former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in Colorado’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary Tuesday, according..
