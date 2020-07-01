Global  

Gov. Jared Polis Endorses Hickenlooper For Senate
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:07s - Published
Former Gov.

John Hickenlooper won the primary to take on Sen.

Cory Gardner this November.

