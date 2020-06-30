Global  

'One nation, one Hong Kong!' Thousands gather in defiance of national security law
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Thousands of Hong Kong citizens gathered in the Times Square area of the region to protest the national security law.

Footage from today (July 1) shows a large crowd where protesters can be heard chanting "one nation, one Hong Kong!" Eric Fok who filmed the scene said: "The crowd and the turnout today has served as a signal to both the Hong Kong government and the powers that be in Beijing that this city will not go quietly into the night.

"In the face of oppression, tyranny from Beijing, Hong Kong has answered with defiance and unity."



