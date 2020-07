Community activists are livid after learning a group of Aurora police officers are under investigation for photographing themselves, allegedly posing inappropriately, mocking the manner in which Elijah McClain was restrained by police, near his memorial site.

Activists call for officers to be fired over ‘disturbing’ photos taken near Elijah McClain memorial

Also reported by • CBS News

Watch VideoSeveral Aurora Police Department officers are under investigation over photos taken at the...