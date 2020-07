The governor discusses the federal government's handling of the pandemic and updates the media on the progress New York state is making.



Tweets about this Briah Luther | Bduhmana "The denial by the Federal Government about the severity of this virus" IS the issue. Stop putting us at risk for d… https://t.co/djnwp6ySCN 2 days ago Tester Smith Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo holds press conference https://t.co/KbpVaU2LRo 1 week ago Tester Smith Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo holds press conference https://t.co/UUi9B4WGEU 1 week ago kateneuropsych Dr. Kate Shaw MA., MS., PsyD. RT @nowthisnews: GOV CUOMO MAKES AN ANNOUNCEMENT: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference in New York City. NYC is in the midst of Ph… 1 week ago elizabeth n jackson RT @CBSNews: WATCH LIVE: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his last daily coronavirus briefing https://t.co/6l1pmJBEAP https://t.co/kIY… 1 week ago