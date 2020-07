‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ban on Chinese apps is a great opportunity for India to develop its own apps.

Prasad said the dependence on foreign apps must stop.

This comes after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit etc.

The banning of apps came in wake of tensions between India and China.

