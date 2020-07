Local MP criticises government action in Leicester outbreak

The MP for Leicester West, Liz Kendall, has criticised the government's handling of the localised Leicester coronavirus outbreak, claiming they were slow to share data on infection rates with local councils and Public Health England due to contract stipulations with the private contractor carrying out community testing.

Report by Connerv.

