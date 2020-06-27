Global  

Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:24s - Published
Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests

Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests

Critics say new law that criminalises actions against China threatens the identity and freedoms of the former British territory and deepens fears of oppression.

Related news from verified sources

After security law’s passage, Hong Kong marks China rule

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader strongly endorsed the new security law China’s central...
Reports: China approves national security law for Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media are reporting that China has approved a contentious law that would...
Hong Kong police ban major security law protest

Hong Kong police ban major security law protest Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against China’s planned national security...
Related videos from verified sources

'One nation, one Hong Kong!' Thousands gather in defiance of national security law [Video]

'One nation, one Hong Kong!' Thousands gather in defiance of national security law

Thousands of Hong Kong citizens gathered in the Times Square area of the region to protest the national security law.

Protesters seen desperately evading arrest in wake of new Hong Kong security law [Video]

Protesters seen desperately evading arrest in wake of new Hong Kong security law

These were the scenes as Hong Kong police chased protesters who were running from Victoria Park. Hongkongers have taken to the streets to oppose the sweeping national security law imposed in secrecy..

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests [Video]

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests

More than 300 people were arrested on Wednesday after thousands took to the streets protesting a day after a new national security law was passed in Hong Kong. Emer McCarthy reports.

