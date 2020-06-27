Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests
Critics say new law that criminalises actions against China threatens the identity and freedoms of the former British territory and deepens fears of oppression.
'One nation, one Hong Kong!' Thousands gather in defiance of national security lawThousands of Hong Kong citizens gathered in the Times Square area of the region to protest the national security law.
Protesters seen desperately evading arrest in wake of new Hong Kong security lawThese were the scenes as Hong Kong police chased protesters who were running from Victoria Park.
Hongkongers have taken to the streets to oppose the sweeping national security law imposed in secrecy..
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protestsMore than 300 people were arrested on Wednesday after thousands took to the streets protesting a day after a new national security law was passed in Hong Kong. Emer McCarthy reports.