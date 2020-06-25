Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Clash breaks out between police, doctors over 'non-treatment' of cop in Ujjain
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Watch: Clash breaks out between police, doctors over 'non-treatment' of cop in Ujjain

Watch: Clash breaks out between police, doctors over 'non-treatment' of cop in Ujjain

A clash broke out between police and doctors over the alleged treatment of police personnel issue.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 01.

The whole incident captured on CCTV.

Clash erupted at the time when nation is celebrating 'National Doctor's Day'.

"A police constable verbally abused and beat me up when I asked him to visit the OPD.

It is unfortunate this happened on Doctor's Day today." Dr Amit Patidar of Ujjain District Hospital said."Probe underway, appropriate action to be taken," a police official said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado police release some body camera footage of clash with protesters [Video]

Colorado police release some body camera footage of clash with protesters

What started as a peaceful protest over the death of Elijah McClain at the hands of Aurora police isn’t remembered for the chorus of violins or the speeches calling for reform. It was overshadowed by..

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:56Published
Watch: Former MP Arjunan hits cop after being asked for e-pass in TN's Salem [Video]

Watch: Former MP Arjunan hits cop after being asked for e-pass in TN's Salem

Former MP of DMK party, KR Arjunan was caught fighting with police on duty at a toll gate in Salem on Jun 28. Ex MP was stopped by police on duty near Salem checkpost and sought e-pass as per lockdown..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
LGBTQ+ first responders celebrate Pride month [Video]

LGBTQ+ first responders celebrate Pride month

Chicago doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and more first responders are celebrating pride month with words of encouragement! Associate Medical Director, Dr. Ephriam Grimes, says "As a..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:31Published