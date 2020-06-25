Watch: Clash breaks out between police, doctors over 'non-treatment' of cop in Ujjain

A clash broke out between police and doctors over the alleged treatment of police personnel issue.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 01.

The whole incident captured on CCTV.

Clash erupted at the time when nation is celebrating 'National Doctor's Day'.

"A police constable verbally abused and beat me up when I asked him to visit the OPD.

It is unfortunate this happened on Doctor's Day today." Dr Amit Patidar of Ujjain District Hospital said."Probe underway, appropriate action to be taken," a police official said.