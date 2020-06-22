Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SD Museum of Art to reopen in July
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:46s - Published
SD Museum of Art to reopen in July

SD Museum of Art to reopen in July

The San Diego Museum of Art is home to some of the finest collections in the world.

Soon, it will finally reopen for all to enjoy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ADDRESSING STRUCTURAL RACISM.



Related news from verified sources

Taft Museum of Art sets reopening date

The Taft Museum of Art has its reopening date. The museum will reopen to members July 10, according...
bizjournals - Published

Rivlin on Abramovich: No reporter should need security for working

Rivlin on Abramovich: No reporter should need security for working Abramovich was covering a protest held by Right wing supporters near the Tel Aviv Museum of Art when...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Seattle Art Museum to dissolve by 2022, transfer assets to art institutions led by people of color

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) announced Monday it would dissolve its corporation and transfer all...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Taft Museum of Art prepares for reopening during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Taft Museum of Art prepares for reopening during coronavirus pandemic

Taft Museum of Art prepares for reopening during coronavirus pandemic

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:55Published
Check Out 'The Art Of The Brick' At The Denver Museum Of Nature And Science [Video]

Check Out 'The Art Of The Brick' At The Denver Museum Of Nature And Science

The exhibit is open to visitors with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:48Published
Local organizations offer listening booths for open discussion [Video]

Local organizations offer listening booths for open discussion

Saturday afternoon, the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs joined with 100 Women DBA and the Walter Anderson Museum of Art to provide listening booths for open discussions about..

Credit: WXXVPublished